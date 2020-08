FS2Crew Announces Flight Crew A320 For MSFS

Utility developer FS2Crew is bringing their line of cockpit simulation enhancements to the new Microsoft Flight Simulator. Today they announce their first MSFS product titled Flight Crew A320 Button Control Edition.

Past FS2Crew products typically are available in voice control and button control editions. Judging by the title it appears they are not yet able to do voice control with the new MSFS.

