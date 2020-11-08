FS2Crew Announces Pushback Express For MSFS

As promised, hot on the heels of yesterday's Airbus announcement, team FS2Crew is happy to announce our second product for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Due to competitive and NDA reasons, I can't disclose any solid info about this product, other than to say it's on track for release this month. So please don't ask for details... All shall be revealed soon...

But the question is... which shall we release first?

The Airbus utility or the pushback utility? Or maybe both at the same time?

What do our loyal users think? We put it you!

