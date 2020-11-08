EnviFlight Studio Update On CRJ-700 XP

Andrzej Borysewicz, one of developers over at EnviFlight Studio, has shared some WIP images of their CRJ-700 for X-Plane 11:

As I said few weeks ago CRJ-700 is being developed by EnviFlight Studio. We will keep you updated on couple weeks basis. Screenshots are WIP. Engines and wings are NOT modeled yet, just to show something there.

The Bombardier CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 are a family of regional jet airliners designed and manufactured by Canadian transportation conglomerate Bombardier; this aircraft trio has been collectively marketed by the company as the CRJ Series. Their design was derived from the smaller CRJ100 and 200 airliners.

Source