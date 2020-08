Aerobask Previews Falcon 8X Avionics

Aircraft designer Aerobask announced on Facebook a new video they've produced showing the avionics and CMF/AFIS screens and tabs for their upcoming Falcon 8X. No further details are provided. They've been working on this plane for over a year now.

Aerobask Dassault Falcon 8X Preview Video

Aerobask - Dassault Aviation Falcon 8X Announced