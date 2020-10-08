  • UK2000 Scenery MSFS Update

    Nels_Anderson
    UK2000 Scenery MSFS Update

    Hi everyone, just a little update for everyone. We are not going to announce plans or products, as we don't like to tip off the competition, but rest assured we are fully embracing the switch. When something is due for release, we will announce it during the Beta testing stage. There are significant hurdles, the SDK is not finished, and there are some things that can't be done yet. But we have seen and learnt enough to know that Asobo/FS2020 will continue to solve and refine both the SDK and the sim, they are actively helping to come up with scenery design solutions for third party developers and in time will wipe away every other sim before.

    The key word is TIME, this is a major shift of technology and methods from previous simulators, this is no simple upgrade for sure. It will be take time for tools to be made, it will take time for methods to be perfected and it will take time for users to switch over. But it will happen and we will be there with our products.

    Understand this, there can't be a simple 'port' of our old scenery. In the past users have asked/expected for us to make a simple port of scenery to a new flightsim, this is NOT possible with FS2020. Everything has to be remade and it will take a long time.

    It will be worth it in the end.

    Price will be based on time spent on developing the sceneries, which is our normal policy.

