  • Aerosoft - Vidan Design Aarhus X Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-10-2020 02:07 PM  
    0 Comments

    Aarhus X is a highly detailed and realistic recreation of Aarhus Airport (EKAH, AAR) in Denmark. Aarhus Airport is located on the east coast of Jutland, 19 nm northeast of Aarhus, Denmark's second largest city. The airport has the status of a well established regional airport for international charter flights, taxi flights and general aviation. The airport is served by Scandinavian Airlines, British Airways and Ryan Air and has scheduled flights to Copenhagen, London-Standsted, Stockholm, Oslo, Berlin and other cities across Europe.

    For FSX, FSX:SE, P3D v4 and P3D v5.

    Features

    • Highly detailed rendition of Aarhus Airport (EKAH, AAR)
    • Highly detailed airport terminal
    • Dynamic apron lights (P3D only)
    • Animated 3D persons (P3D only)
    • HD building textures (4096x4096 pixels) created from on-site photography
    • Custom modelled ground support vehicles
    • Photoreal ground textures at 40cm/pixel resolution
    • High quality modelled airport buildings
    • Custom modelled military buildings and vehicles
    • Custom modelled vegetation, grass, trees
    • Hand placed autogen
    • Designed to blend seamlessly with Orbx Global Base
    • Scenery Configurator

    Purchase Aerosoft - Vidan Design Aarhus X

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HN,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. 2020

