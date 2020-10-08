Aerosoft - Vidan Design Aarhus X Released

Aarhus X is a highly detailed and realistic recreation of Aarhus Airport (EKAH, AAR) in Denmark. Aarhus Airport is located on the east coast of Jutland, 19 nm northeast of Aarhus, Denmark's second largest city. The airport has the status of a well established regional airport for international charter flights, taxi flights and general aviation. The airport is served by Scandinavian Airlines, British Airways and Ryan Air and has scheduled flights to Copenhagen, London-Standsted, Stockholm, Oslo, Berlin and other cities across Europe.

For FSX, FSX:SE, P3D v4 and P3D v5.

Features

Highly detailed rendition of Aarhus Airport (EKAH, AAR)

Highly detailed airport terminal

Dynamic apron lights (P3D only)

Animated 3D persons (P3D only)

HD building textures (4096x4096 pixels) created from on-site photography

Custom modelled ground support vehicles

Photoreal ground textures at 40cm/pixel resolution

High quality modelled airport buildings

Custom modelled military buildings and vehicles

Custom modelled vegetation, grass, trees

Hand placed autogen

Designed to blend seamlessly with Orbx Global Base

Scenery Configurator

Purchase Aerosoft - Vidan Design Aarhus X