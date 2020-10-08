  • Indiafoxtecho Aermacchi MB-339A Coming to MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-10-2020 01:28 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Indiafoxtecho Aermacchi MB-339A Coming to MSFS

    Italy is a wonderful country, and its rendition in Microsoft Flight Simulator is spectacular... so my friends of the Frecce Tricolori Virtuali and I thought that we badly needed to bring a good Italian plane to the new simulator.

    Long story short, we are happy and proud to announce the development of the Aermacchi MB-339 for Microsoft Flight Simulator!

    Actually we will be developing two products:

    MB-339PAN ("Lite version") - this version will be limited to the MB-339PAN (the special version of the Frecce Tricolori) and will use simpler systems (based on default MSFS system) and a flight model based on the new MSFS flight model. We hope to release it very quickly, possibly in September 2020, to have a proper fun little jet to explore the virtual Italian sky. It will be released for a very low price.

    MB-339A ("Pro version") - this is a long-term project to port as much as possible of the custom systems and advanced flight model that the Frecce Tricolori Virtuali have developed for DCS into MSFS. It will be an advanced aircraft and will be priced accordingly. We think it is unlikely it will be ready before 2021, but we'll try our best.

    So, let's have the screeshots to speak for themselves...

    Indiafoxtecho Aermacchi MB-339A Coming to MSFS

    Indiafoxtecho Aermacchi MB-339A Coming to MSFS

    Indiafoxtecho Aermacchi MB-339A Coming to MSFS

    PS - Before some hard-core super-picky MB-339 fan writes an angry comment, YES we know that the the PAN version typically does not mount the gunsight...it is just a work-in-progress.

    Source
    Indiafoxtecho Showcases M-345

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro avro vulcan beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx g1000 gaya helicopter just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg prepar3d v5 rolling cumulus sale scotland sierrasim simworks studios sr22 taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    WarlKicken

    FlightSim...with a keyboard

    Thread Starter: WarlKicken

    Okay Guys, another amateur hour question; don't hate me. I am fully going all gunz blazin' for the premium deluxe but I do not have any kind of...

    Last Post By: piet06273 Today, 02:10 PM Go to last post
    GhostTown

    Seriously?

    Thread Starter: GhostTown

    I can't believe that some people are saying they are going to get the standard or deluxe versions...and not the premium deluxe? If you can afford...

    Last Post By: doering1 Today, 01:38 PM Go to last post
    data65

    Keaboard Commands?

    Thread Starter: data65

    Sorry please delete this post. I can't spell and couldn't edit the title lol

    Last Post By: vgbaron Today, 01:02 PM Go to last post
    skydoc01

    Use of CH products with FS2020

    Thread Starter: skydoc01

    I have enjoyably been using a CH yoke and pedals with FS2004 for years. I've put in an order for the Premium Deluxe version of FS2020. While I am...

    Last Post By: vgbaron Today, 12:59 PM Go to last post