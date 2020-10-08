Indiafoxtecho Aermacchi MB-339A Coming to MSFS

Italy is a wonderful country, and its rendition in Microsoft Flight Simulator is spectacular... so my friends of the Frecce Tricolori Virtuali and I thought that we badly needed to bring a good Italian plane to the new simulator.

Long story short, we are happy and proud to announce the development of the Aermacchi MB-339 for Microsoft Flight Simulator!

Actually we will be developing two products:

MB-339PAN ("Lite version") - this version will be limited to the MB-339PAN (the special version of the Frecce Tricolori) and will use simpler systems (based on default MSFS system) and a flight model based on the new MSFS flight model. We hope to release it very quickly, possibly in September 2020, to have a proper fun little jet to explore the virtual Italian sky. It will be released for a very low price.

MB-339A ("Pro version") - this is a long-term project to port as much as possible of the custom systems and advanced flight model that the Frecce Tricolori Virtuali have developed for DCS into MSFS. It will be an advanced aircraft and will be priced accordingly. We think it is unlikely it will be ready before 2021, but we'll try our best.

So, let's have the screeshots to speak for themselves...

PS - Before some hard-core super-picky MB-339 fan writes an angry comment, YES we know that the the PAN version typically does not mount the gunsight...it is just a work-in-progress.

