    An Introduction To The New Microsoft Flight Simulator...Stunning Visuals!

    By MrYorkiesWorld

    Hello guys my name is MrYorkiesWorld, and welcome back to the channel. In today's video I have got something very very exciting to share with you courtesy of my good friend Dominic Smith and the team over at FlightSim.Com. I've been blessed with access to the preview build of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 and I'm extremely excited to share it with you.

    With this particular video I'm not going to do anything too spectacular like a full flight for example, I'm literally just going to be going through and exploring a few locations within the simulator, along with taking a look at some of the amazing scenery and weather effects that come as part of this amazing simulator.

    Now while you are you watching this video, feel free to send me a request in the comments section if you'd like to see a particular area shown off within the sim and I'll do my best to accommodate it an upcoming video.

    There's going to be plenty of content now the simulator is within my clutches or at least the preview build. Plenty of content coming to the channel, so feel free to use the comments section to send me some requests.

    Now I do want to do some night flights as well at some stage because the night lighting in the sim looks absolutely fantastic, so look out for that as well. Please do bear in mind that this simulator is indeed still in a pre-release version, so a lot of things can and probably will change before the official release date of the 18th of August 2020, but without further ado let's get straight into this absolutely fantastic new simulator.

    MrYorkiesWorld

