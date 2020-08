FSweekend 2020 Cancelled

We've just received word that the annual FSweekend held at the Aviodrome Aviation Museum in Lelystand, The Netherlands, has been cancelled for 2020. Sponsors hope to return with a very great FSweekend in 2021.

The event has been held since 1998 with flight simulator users and cockpit builders meeting up and also showing visitors what is possible with flight simulation programs.

fsweekend.com