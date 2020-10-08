  • iniSimulations A300-600R(F) On The Line Released

    Welcome to the iniSimulations A300-600R(F).

    Our talented worldwide team, from a range of industries, have dedicated many months of their lives to deliver one of the most authentic, uncompromising, day-to-day flying experiences for the virtual simmer in X-Plane 11. Explore some of the features of this excellent 1980's beauty below!

    High Fidelity Systems

    • Detailed custom FMS designed to replicate an on the line experience
    • SIDs, STARs, SEC flight plan, custom VNAV and LNAV, altitude and speed constraints and holds
    • Independent FMS with state-of-the-art high definition pop-outs with high-resolution cockpit displays
    • Custom system rendition including bespoke hydraulic, electrical, pressurisation and fuel operation including unique A300-600R trim tank functionality
    • Unique behavioural characteristics of the A300-600R simulated throughout each system for the most excellent immersive experience
    • Extensively tuned flight model to capture A300-600R characteristics including accurate performance; landing and takeoff behaviour with custom ground effect simulation
    • Custom taxiing behaviour following extensive consultation from empirical sources
    • Custom stalling behaviour including aerodynamic buffet
    • Accurate rendition of General Electric GE CF6-80C2A1 and Pratt & Whitney PW4158 variant engine behaviour
    • ACARS Wind Uplink

    Remarkable Visual Quality

    • 4K, PBR texturing in both the exterior and interior of the aircraft
    • High-resolution, pixel-perfect cockpit displays
    • Accurate, toned night lighting
    • Detailed renditions of the General Electric GE CF6-80C2A1 and Pratt & Whitney PW4000 models
    • A contemporary set of realistic and fictional liveries courtesy of the iniBuilds Painting Team available for free

    Authentic Sounds

    • Custom FMOD sounds with two unique sound sets for each engine type (GE CF6 and PW4000), including authentic sound recordings from the real aircraft
    • Audio dynamically balanced within a 3D environment, coupled with location-dependent audio, as well as the inclusion of audio based on a variety of environmental conditions
    • All buttons, levers and switches have their own unique sound that varies each time during interaction

    Additional Features

    • iniGroundHandling Set for both A300 Freighter and Passenger Expansion
    • Feature-rich onboard Electronic Flight Bag (EFB)
    • Revolutionary performance calculator and data
    • Interactive loading area functionality
    • Free A300-600R passenger expansion (coming soon)
    • Built-in panel state capabilities
    • Comprehensive Radar Modes
    • Compatibility with BetterPushback plugin
    • Extensive user settings options

