iniSimulations A300-600R(F) On The Line Released

Welcome to the iniSimulations A300-600R(F).

Our talented worldwide team, from a range of industries, have dedicated many months of their lives to deliver one of the most authentic, uncompromising, day-to-day flying experiences for the virtual simmer in X-Plane 11. Explore some of the features of this excellent 1980's beauty below!

High Fidelity Systems

Detailed custom FMS designed to replicate an on the line experience

SIDs, STARs, SEC flight plan, custom VNAV and LNAV, altitude and speed constraints and holds

Independent FMS with state-of-the-art high definition pop-outs with high-resolution cockpit displays

Custom system rendition including bespoke hydraulic, electrical, pressurisation and fuel operation including unique A300-600R trim tank functionality

Unique behavioural characteristics of the A300-600R simulated throughout each system for the most excellent immersive experience

Extensively tuned flight model to capture A300-600R characteristics including accurate performance; landing and takeoff behaviour with custom ground effect simulation

Custom taxiing behaviour following extensive consultation from empirical sources

Custom stalling behaviour including aerodynamic buffet

Accurate rendition of General Electric GE CF6-80C2A1 and Pratt & Whitney PW4158 variant engine behaviour

ACARS Wind Uplink

Remarkable Visual Quality

4K, PBR texturing in both the exterior and interior of the aircraft

High-resolution, pixel-perfect cockpit displays

Accurate, toned night lighting

Detailed renditions of the General Electric GE CF6-80C2A1 and Pratt & Whitney PW4000 models

A contemporary set of realistic and fictional liveries courtesy of the iniBuilds Painting Team available for free

Authentic Sounds

Custom FMOD sounds with two unique sound sets for each engine type (GE CF6 and PW4000), including authentic sound recordings from the real aircraft

Audio dynamically balanced within a 3D environment, coupled with location-dependent audio, as well as the inclusion of audio based on a variety of environmental conditions

All buttons, levers and switches have their own unique sound that varies each time during interaction

Additional Features

iniGroundHandling Set for both A300 Freighter and Passenger Expansion

Feature-rich onboard Electronic Flight Bag (EFB)

Revolutionary performance calculator and data

Interactive loading area functionality

Free A300-600R passenger expansion (coming soon)

Built-in panel state capabilities

Comprehensive Radar Modes

Compatibility with BetterPushback plugin

Extensive user settings options

