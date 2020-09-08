Boundless EGBB Birmingham Continues In Development

Our newest project, Birmingham Airport, is taking shape for X-Plane. Featuring modelled interiors, PBR (Relfective) Textures, full night llighting, full custom buildings and neaby hotels, as well as much, much more - we are always striving to push the realism!

More progress - Just finished the main NCP Multi Storey carpark, this means the East side of the airport has nearly every custom building done. Next up - more carparks, hotels, Fire Station, warehouses and - hopefully - the NEC!

