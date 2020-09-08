Digital Design Releases Tenerife-South V2

So far only for version P3Dv5, version P3Dv4 a bit later.
Features
- Aerial image for whole island of Tenerife
- Slope runway and taxiways with support AI traffic (P3D5)
- Using New High Resolution textures
- Using PBR Materials
- New 3D Model Ground
- New Ground textures
- New markings and updated parking numbers according to the latest data
- New AFCAD
- SODE Windsocks
- SODE Jetways with support VGDS
- Improve 3D Model Terminal
- Improve airport vehicles 3D models
- Interior modeling
- Improve dynamic lighting
- Improve autogen
- Added new buildings in the approach areas