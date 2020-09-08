  • Digital Design Releases Tenerife-South V2

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-09-2020 01:24 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Digital Design Releases Tenerife-South V2

    So far only for version P3Dv5, version P3Dv4 a bit later.

    Features

    • Aerial image for whole island of Tenerife
    • Slope runway and taxiways with support AI traffic (P3D5)
    • Using New High Resolution textures
    • Using PBR Materials
    • New 3D Model Ground
    • New Ground textures
    • New markings and updated parking numbers according to the latest data
    • New AFCAD
    • SODE Windsocks
    • SODE Jetways with support VGDS
    • Improve 3D Model Terminal
    • Improve airport vehicles 3D models
    • Interior modeling
    • Improve dynamic lighting
    • Improve autogen
    • Added new buildings in the approach areas

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro avro vulcan beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dc designs dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx g1000 gaya helicopter just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg prepar3d v5 rolling cumulus sale scotland sierrasim simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    FrankR409

    Who is planning a new rig build for the new sim?

    Thread Starter: FrankR409

    I’m wondering who’s planning a new rig, and how do you think you will be configuring it? Making plans myself but wondering AMD, like AMD Ryzen 9 -...

    Last Post By: dogdish Today, 01:44 PM Go to last post
    leegra

    Am I Smart to Buy This Hardware For MSFS 2020?

    Thread Starter: leegra

    I am about to re-build my FSX computer (or, have my tech do it), and I have spent some time researching what's out there and what might be best for...

    Last Post By: dogdish Today, 01:33 PM Go to last post
    adamb

    Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport - A320

    Thread Starter: adamb

    Orbx Aerosoft A320 Professional

    Last Post By: engine70 Today, 01:08 PM Go to last post
    engine70

    America West 757-200: Denver to Las Vegas

    Thread Starter: engine70

    I've spent much of my flight sim time over the years flying aircraft that did not have an FMC as I thought the process of learning it was too much....

    Last Post By: engine70 Today, 01:07 PM Go to last post