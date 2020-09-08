Digital Design Releases Tenerife-South V2

So far only for version P3Dv5, version P3Dv4 a bit later.

Features

Aerial image for whole island of Tenerife

Slope runway and taxiways with support AI traffic (P3D5)

Using New High Resolution textures

Using PBR Materials

New 3D Model Ground

New Ground textures

New markings and updated parking numbers according to the latest data

New AFCAD

SODE Windsocks

SODE Jetways with support VGDS

Improve 3D Model Terminal

Improve airport vehicles 3D models

Interior modeling

Improve dynamic lighting

Improve autogen

Added new buildings in the approach areas

