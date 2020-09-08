ToLiss Announces A319/A321 Updates

Good day to all! Good news, a new update is coming soon. The update will be available towards the end of the month. Here's what we are working on for you":
- Sound system fully transitioned to FMOD sounds including new sounds, e.g. brake fan sounds. Also: With doors open you will hear external sounds inside the cockpit also.
- Joystick command support for TCA sidestick and thrust levers
- Addition of the Bottom of Descent and Descent profile intercept indicators
- Added Stay-out zone for IAE engine on ground
- In XP11.50 TCAS now supports up to 63 other aircraft
- Added parallel approach capability to TCAS: not issuing alerts when flying parallel approaches, e.g. in KSFO.
- The usual reported bug fixes...
