ToLiss Announces A319/A321 Updates

Good day to all! Good news, a new update is coming soon. The update will be available towards the end of the month. Here's what we are working on for you":

Sound system fully transitioned to FMOD sounds including new sounds, e.g. brake fan sounds. Also: With doors open you will hear external sounds inside the cockpit also.

Joystick command support for TCA sidestick and thrust levers

Addition of the Bottom of Descent and Descent profile intercept indicators

Added Stay-out zone for IAE engine on ground

In XP11.50 TCAS now supports up to 63 other aircraft

Added parallel approach capability to TCAS: not issuing alerts when flying parallel approaches, e.g. in KSFO.

The usual reported bug fixes...

Airbus A321 by ToLiss

ToLiss A319 Update v1.3.3 Released