  • Orbx - First Products Announced for Microsoft Flight Simulator

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-09-2020 11:27 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Orbx - First Products Announced for Microsoft Flight Simulator

    At Orbx, we are thrilled by the upcoming launch of Microsoft Flight Simulator and would now like to share more information on our initial launch plans – we know many of you have been eager to hear them.Orbx has led the way as a game-changing developer from the earliest days of FSX. Now, with the next generation platform from Microsoft, Orbx is again pushing the boundaries and producing top quality content: our vision and passion for innovative products will continue to lead the way.

    The whole team is very excited to be working with the new Microsoft Flight Simulator, and we have devoted much time to exploring its potential and features.

    To support the new platform, we will be releasing several products available at, or shortly after, launch. During the launch window, new products will be available for purchase at competitive pricing levels, ranging from US$7.99 to US$19.99 through both OrbxDirect and the Microsoft FlightSim Marketplace.

    We are also happy to confirm that current owners of Orbx products running on FSX, Prepar3D, X-Plane and Aerofly FS 2 that are launched for Microsoft Flight Simulator will receive a 40% discount. As ownership needs to be validated, this discount can only be applied via purchases from OrbxDirect.

    New products include:

    • EGLC London City Airport
    • Landmarks London City Pack
    • LOWI Innsbruck Airport
    • EGNM Leeds Bradford Airport
    • KORS Orcas Island Airport
    • KTIW Tacoma Narrows Airport
    • KBUR Hollywood Burbank Airport
    • KSBA Santa Barbara Municipal Airport

    Source
    Orbx Releases KSJC San Jose International Airport
    Orbx Releases Malmo Airport
    Orbx Is Producing Content For Microsoft Flight Simulator

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS
    Tags: msfs, orbx

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro avro vulcan beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dc designs dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx g1000 gaya helicopter just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg prepar3d v5 rolling cumulus sale scotland sierrasim simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    FrankR409

    Who is planning a new rig build for the new sim?

    Thread Starter: FrankR409

    I’m wondering who’s planning a new rig, and how do you think you will be configuring it? Making plans myself but wondering AMD, like AMD Ryzen 9 -...

    Last Post By: dogdish Today, 01:44 PM Go to last post
    leegra

    Am I Smart to Buy This Hardware For MSFS 2020?

    Thread Starter: leegra

    I am about to re-build my FSX computer (or, have my tech do it), and I have spent some time researching what's out there and what might be best for...

    Last Post By: dogdish Today, 01:33 PM Go to last post
    adamb

    Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport - A320

    Thread Starter: adamb

    Orbx Aerosoft A320 Professional

    Last Post By: engine70 Today, 01:08 PM Go to last post
    engine70

    America West 757-200: Denver to Las Vegas

    Thread Starter: engine70

    I've spent much of my flight sim time over the years flying aircraft that did not have an FMC as I thought the process of learning it was too much....

    Last Post By: engine70 Today, 01:07 PM Go to last post