Orbx - First Products Announced for Microsoft Flight Simulator

At Orbx, we are thrilled by the upcoming launch of Microsoft Flight Simulator and would now like to share more information on our initial launch plans – we know many of you have been eager to hear them.Orbx has led the way as a game-changing developer from the earliest days of FSX. Now, with the next generation platform from Microsoft, Orbx is again pushing the boundaries and producing top quality content: our vision and passion for innovative products will continue to lead the way.

The whole team is very excited to be working with the new Microsoft Flight Simulator, and we have devoted much time to exploring its potential and features.

To support the new platform, we will be releasing several products available at, or shortly after, launch. During the launch window, new products will be available for purchase at competitive pricing levels, ranging from US$7.99 to US$19.99 through both OrbxDirect and the Microsoft FlightSim Marketplace.

We are also happy to confirm that current owners of Orbx products running on FSX, Prepar3D, X-Plane and Aerofly FS 2 that are launched for Microsoft Flight Simulator will receive a 40% discount. As ownership needs to be validated, this discount can only be applied via purchases from OrbxDirect.

New products include:

EGLC London City Airport

Landmarks London City Pack

LOWI Innsbruck Airport

EGNM Leeds Bradford Airport

KORS Orcas Island Airport

KTIW Tacoma Narrows Airport

KBUR Hollywood Burbank Airport

KSBA Santa Barbara Municipal Airport

