  • PMDG Announces 737NGXu Cargo Expansion Package

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-08-2020 11:50 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    PMDG Announces 737NGXu Cargo Expansion Package

    Add cargo operations to your range of flying with a fleet of work-ready, tough cargo hauling 737s.

    The PMDG 737NGXu product line is a ground-up rebuild that applies nearly a decade of improvements in PMDG's legendary simulation technology and applies it to our most popular product line. The PMDG 737NGXu Cargo Expansion Package is designed entirely for users with Prepar3D v4/v5 simulation platform and the PMDG 737Xu Base Package and offers greatly improved systems simulation, new features, added technology and tons of new capability to provide the ultimate 737 simulation experience.

    Features

    • All new system simulation, utilizing the latest PMDG system simulation engine.
    • Enhanced flight physics.
    • Addition of rigid body physics to wing and tail surfaces.
    • Improved flight control systems.
    • Electronic Flight Bag with Navigraph Integration.
    • High resolution cockpit displays
    • New equipment options for cockpit instrumentation, fuel system changes and more.
    • Changes to 737 options packages reflecting real world changes since NGX was first offered in 2011.
    • Expanded failures simulation to cover nearly all QRH scenarios.
    • PMDG Global Flight Operations compatibility (when PMDG GFO is made live in 2020!)
    • Native PMDG datalink simulation for offline flying (similar to 777 and 747)
    • PMDG's enhanced light package for the virtual cockpit.
    • Driveable pushback tug.
    • This package includes 737-700 BDSF, 737-800 BDSF and BCF models with differences and details accurate to their real-world counterparts.
    • Cargo-aircraft specific ground equipment and operating features.
    • All new external models, with PBR texturing, enhanced animations and more.
    • All new virtual cockpit model, with high detail PBR texturing, advanced animations and more.
    • All new, high definition sound suite recorded on a fully instrumented test airplane.
    • Enhanced PMDG Sound Engine for immersive audio experience on the flight deck.
    • New PMDG Operations Center 2.0

    ...and much much more!

    Source
    PMDG 737 NG3 For Microsoft Flight Simulator
    PMDG 747 Update For P3D v4/v5
    PMDG And Prepar3D v5

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations a300 active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx g1000 gaya helicopter just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sim-wings simworks simworks studios taburet torquesim traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Sampa

    My Traffic 6: Is there a way to designate gates

    Thread Starter: Sampa

    So, got My Traffic 6 and found, to my horror, that even though I now have textures for all aircraft, I now have the problem of aircraft using...

    Last Post By: johnhinson Today, 12:01 PM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    And then there was the Vought Corsair!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    What an aircraft! Rick :cool:

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 12:00 PM Go to last post
    engine70

    America West 757-200: Denver to Las Vegas

    Thread Starter: engine70

    I've spent much of my flight sim time over the years flying aircraft that did not have an FMC as I thought the process of learning it was too much....

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 11:54 AM Go to last post
    BushPilot

    Can Flight Simulator 2020 be expanded to other sims...

    Thread Starter: BushPilot

    All that I know of the new flight simulator by Microsoft is from what I have read and from various youtube videos. With all that satellite scenery...

    Last Post By: Nels_Anderson Today, 11:35 AM Go to last post