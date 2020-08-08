PMDG Announces 737NGXu Cargo Expansion Package

Add cargo operations to your range of flying with a fleet of work-ready, tough cargo hauling 737s.

The PMDG 737NGXu product line is a ground-up rebuild that applies nearly a decade of improvements in PMDG's legendary simulation technology and applies it to our most popular product line. The PMDG 737NGXu Cargo Expansion Package is designed entirely for users with Prepar3D v4/v5 simulation platform and the PMDG 737Xu Base Package and offers greatly improved systems simulation, new features, added technology and tons of new capability to provide the ultimate 737 simulation experience.

Features

All new system simulation, utilizing the latest PMDG system simulation engine.

Enhanced flight physics.

Addition of rigid body physics to wing and tail surfaces.

Improved flight control systems.

Electronic Flight Bag with Navigraph Integration.

High resolution cockpit displays

New equipment options for cockpit instrumentation, fuel system changes and more.

Changes to 737 options packages reflecting real world changes since NGX was first offered in 2011.

Expanded failures simulation to cover nearly all QRH scenarios.

PMDG Global Flight Operations compatibility (when PMDG GFO is made live in 2020!)

Native PMDG datalink simulation for offline flying (similar to 777 and 747)

PMDG's enhanced light package for the virtual cockpit.

Driveable pushback tug.

This package includes 737-700 BDSF, 737-800 BDSF and BCF models with differences and details accurate to their real-world counterparts.

Cargo-aircraft specific ground equipment and operating features.

All new external models, with PBR texturing, enhanced animations and more.

All new virtual cockpit model, with high detail PBR texturing, advanced animations and more.

All new, high definition sound suite recorded on a fully instrumented test airplane.

Enhanced PMDG Sound Engine for immersive audio experience on the flight deck.

New PMDG Operations Center 2.0

...and much much more!

