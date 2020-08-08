  • Stairport Sceneries Announces CYQM For X-Plane

    Stairport Sceneries Announces CYQM For X-Plane

    Time for something new: CYQM Greater Moncton International Airport is coming to X-Plane.

    Greater Moncton Romeo LeBlanc International Airport is located in the city of Dieppe, 4 nm east-northeast of downtown Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. It is classified as an airport of entry by Nav Canada and in 2019 handled 674,000 passengers. GMIA is also the home to Moncton Flight College, the largest such school in Canada; one of the screen shots illustrates their buildings.

    Stairport generally publishes their scenery via Aerosoft.

