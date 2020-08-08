LatinVFR Releases Bradley Airport For P3D

LatinVFR releases Bradley International Airport KBDL for P3D v4 and v5.

Features

KBDL airport all buildings objects and ground polygons made from native PBR materials.

Airport and immediate surroundings, detailed.

SODE animated PBR jetways for the best jetway animation possible.

SODE controlled lighting, automatically illuminating when low visibility and rain conditions.

SODE controlled rain effects, enabling wet PBR surfaces whenever rain is present.

Script controlled seasons, automatically change according to the month, no input necessary.

Script controlled snow ground polygons that activate when snow is present.

Custom animated airport vehicles.

Special slippery condition for runways/taxiways that would affect braking action whenever it is raining.

Static aircraft, customized vehicle animations, animated elevators.

Scenery configurator for selecting and un-selecting features.

And much more...

Source

