  • LatinVFR Releases Bradley Airport For P3D

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-08-2020 11:06 AM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments

    LatinVFR - Bradley Airport for P3D

    LatinVFR releases Bradley International Airport KBDL for P3D v4 and v5.

    Features

    • KBDL airport all buildings objects and ground polygons made from native PBR materials.
    • Airport and immediate surroundings, detailed.
    • SODE animated PBR jetways for the best jetway animation possible.
    • SODE controlled lighting, automatically illuminating when low visibility and rain conditions.
    • SODE controlled rain effects, enabling wet PBR surfaces whenever rain is present.
    • Script controlled seasons, automatically change according to the month, no input necessary.
    • Script controlled snow ground polygons that activate when snow is present.
    • Custom animated airport vehicles.
    • Special slippery condition for runways/taxiways that would affect braking action whenever it is raining.
    • Static aircraft, customized vehicle animations, animated elevators.
    • Scenery configurator for selecting and un-selecting features.

    And much more...

    LatinVFR - Bradley Airport for P3D

    LatinVFR - Bradley Airport for P3D

    LatinVFR - Bradley Airport for P3D

    Source
    LatinVFR Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International KFLL
    LatinVFR New Orleans International KMSY

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020

