Fly The Maddog X Update

Fly the Maddog X 64 bit edition 1.7b722 "open beta" incremental update released (P3D v4.4 - v4.5 - v5).

The new Fly the Maddog X version, that includes the much anticipated EFB, is finally ready for download! 1.7b722 is released free of charge for all 64 bit customers (P3D v4.4/v4.5/v5). It's an incremental update that requires build 1.6b571 or 1.6b605 installed in your system. Our TSS unofficial merge is fully compatible with 1.7b722 and you won't have to install it again if you already had it on previous version.

The main new feature is the EFB addition and its included apps (more details can be found in the included EFB Manual and EFB Flight Tutorial), but this build includes a bunch of fixes and enhancements to further rise the bar of our simulation.

As usual, even if we have tested all for about a month, we're deploying this new build as an Open Beta first, to be sure that no problems arise when making new "official" full installers.

Source

