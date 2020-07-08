  • Fly The Maddog X Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-07-2020 05:23 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Fly the Maddog Update

    Fly the Maddog X 64 bit edition 1.7b722 "open beta" incremental update released (P3D v4.4 - v4.5 - v5).

    The new Fly the Maddog X version, that includes the much anticipated EFB, is finally ready for download! 1.7b722 is released free of charge for all 64 bit customers (P3D v4.4/v4.5/v5). It's an incremental update that requires build 1.6b571 or 1.6b605 installed in your system. Our TSS unofficial merge is fully compatible with 1.7b722 and you won't have to install it again if you already had it on previous version.

    The main new feature is the EFB addition and its included apps (more details can be found in the included EFB Manual and EFB Flight Tutorial), but this build includes a bunch of fixes and enhancements to further rise the bar of our simulation.

    Fly the Maddog EFB

    As usual, even if we have tested all for about a month, we're deploying this new build as an Open Beta first, to be sure that no problems arise when making new "official" full installers.

    Source
    Fly The Maddog X For P3D v5 Now Available

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations a300 active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx g1000 gaya helicopter hifi just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sim-wings simworks simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Elvensmith

    Simvation - Is The Site Safe?

    Thread Starter: Elvensmith

    I found a couple of helicopters I wanted to download via Google with links to the Simvation site. However when I clicked on the link I got a message...

    Last Post By: mallcott Today, 06:28 PM Go to last post
    hsv

    Looking for a fellow simmer

    Thread Starter: hsv

    Hi all I'm wondering if anyone knows if George Arana is around and still active in the Flightsim Community Cheers Rhys

    Last Post By: hsv Today, 06:20 PM Go to last post
    scaleboat

    FSX Won't run in Windows 10

    Thread Starter: scaleboat

    I Have just purchased a new off the shelf gaming PC and can't get FSX to run in Windows 10 (Home Edition). My old PC was self built 10 years ago...

    Last Post By: napamule2 Today, 06:17 PM Go to last post
    American B777-223ER

    Great Civil Airplane Scenes

    Thread Starter: American B777-223ER

    Great Civil Airplane Scenes... One City, Mountains and Desert, you guess the locations!

    Last Post By: pugilist2 Today, 06:08 PM Go to last post