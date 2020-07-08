WF Scenery Studio - Hong Kong International Airport VHHH

Hong Kong International Airport (IATA: HKG, ICAO: VHHH) is Hong Kong's main airport, built on reclaimed land on the island of Chek Lap Kok. The airport is also referred to as Chek Lap Kok International Airport or Chek Lap Kok Airport, to distinguish it from its predecessor, the former Kai Tak Airport.

Features

PBR textures

Rain ground reflection

Animated Jetways (SODE)

VDGS (SODE)

Dynamic Lights

Manually planed vehicles in airport (animated vehicles).

Animated WindSock (SODE)

Low visibility runway lights

Real ground markings

Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge

