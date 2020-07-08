Hong Kong International Airport (IATA: HKG, ICAO: VHHH) is Hong Kong's main airport, built on reclaimed land on the island of Chek Lap Kok. The airport is also referred to as Chek Lap Kok International Airport or Chek Lap Kok Airport, to distinguish it from its predecessor, the former Kai Tak Airport.
Features
- PBR textures
- Rain ground reflection
- Animated Jetways (SODE)
- VDGS (SODE)
- Dynamic Lights
- Manually planed vehicles in airport (animated vehicles).
- Animated WindSock (SODE)
- Low visibility runway lights
- Real ground markings
- Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge
