PerfectSoft Studio Announces Liege For MSFS

Liège Airport, coming for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. Some first work in progress preview. We'll be showing more in coming days so stay tuned!

Leige Airport, once called Liege-Bierset, is an international airport located in the Province of Liege in Wallonia, Belgium. It is the 7th largest cargo airport in Europe.

