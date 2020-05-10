  • Microsoft Flight Simulator - Can I Run It?

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-07-2020 01:10 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments
    Microsoft Flight Simulator - Can I Run It?

    Microsoft Flight Simulator - Can I Run It?

    By Michael Hayward

    You're looking to run Microsoft Flight Simulator but don't have access to a NASA-spec PC? You need not worry, as you don't need one! Don't believe me? Then read on!

    A lot of the tips and tricks mention come from an MSFS Beta user named Babu, who helped me with some of the finer details of the video I published on my channel. Those who have Beta access to the simulator should check out his fantastic guide to see what they can push out of their platform! His guide also goes into detail surrounding his benchmarking and finer details as to what each option does.

    Microsoft Flight Simulator - Can I Run It?

    In this article/video we will take a look at my system spec in some detail, while also having a look at my in-sim settings to see what I am running and what tweaks I have made to allow the simulator to look good while running on an older spec machine.

    My computer consists of the following:

    • Intel Core i7 6700
    • Nvidia GeForce GTX1660
    • 16 GB DDR4 RAM

    Bar the GTX1660 which was a purchase made just over a year ago, my system spec matches closely with a system that someone would buy back in the mid-2010s. This includes a 6th generation Intel processor (released in 2015) while my ram is DDR4, which became widely available back in 2014. Most newer systems will include 16GB of RAM as standard, while the 6700 will have around the same performance as a modern-spec i3 processor (or thereabouts).

    Taking a closer look at the graphics card, the Nvidia GeForce GTX1660 is sold as a medium-high spec card for those on a budget. This was bought for £215 when new, but nowadays they can be purchased for around £175. The card is geared towards those that want to enjoy 1080P on most AAA games, but didn't want to fork out for the then-new RTX20 series cards and now the RTX30s (these often generate a lot of heat and so are unstable for small form factor builds).

    Coupled with 6GB of VRAM, the 1660 is certainly enough to run the new simulator with relative ease (as long as you stay at 1080P. As a minimum, Microsoft Flight Simulator only requires a GTX970, which is quite impressive considering the visual quality.

    Microsoft Flight Simulator - Can I Run It?

    On my system, the simulator is installed on an SSD. This means that loading times are certainly improved, especially when you consider the install at present is over 100GB. If you're reading this, and have Flight Simulator installed on a regular HDD, then an SSD would certainly help in terms of maximising your performance, and is therefore something I would highly recommend.

    In terms of finding a bottleneck, I have found two on my system, and this is only during certain conditions.

    When running the simulator on its own, my CPU usage will jump to around 50-70% depending on the type of aircraft I am flying and what operations I am doing, for example...manipulating the FMS and creating flight plans will require some more calculations and therefore a momentary CPU spike. My RAM sits at around 40% usage, while my GPU will run high at around 80-90%. This is due to the large textures involved and the limited VRAM on my GPU. If you're looking to upgrade your card and want something to give the simulator an extra helping hand, then an 8GB graphics card will definitely help.

    The other case of a bottleneck is with the CPU, but only when recording videos. Running an encoder in itself can be a rather heavy task, and so when run alongside the simulator, it just adds to the strain. If you're looking to record videos of the flight simulator from your system, then giving the CPU a little more breathing room or changing your encoder to potentially run off the GPU would certainly help. A little food for thought...as well as the PC; Flight Simulator 2020 is going to be released on the new Xbox, which is based around Zen/Ryzen hardware. With this factored in; I would say that a 6 or 8 core Ryzen or Intel CPU would serve you well.

    Taking a look at both the minimum and recommended spec for the all-new platform, it is certainly safe to say that you don't need NASA hardware to make it look good!

    The Technical Bit

    Review PC Spec:

    • Windows 10 Professional
    • 6th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 6700K Processor
    • 16 GB RAM
    • NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660
    • 200 Mbps Download

    Microsoft Flight Simulator Minimum Requirements:

    • Windows 10 May 2020 Update
    • Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel i5-4460
    • Radeon RX 570 / NVIDIA GTX 770
    • VRAM: 2GB
    • RAM: 8GB
    • HDD: 150GB
    • Bandwidth: 5 Mbps

    Microsoft Flight Simulator Recommended:

    • Ryzen 5 1500X / Intel i5-8400
    • Radeon RX 590 / Nvidia GTX 970
    • VRAM: 4GB
    • RAM: 16GB
    • HDD: 150GB
    • Bandwidth: 20 Mbps

    Microsoft Flight Simulator Ideal:

    • Ryzen 7 Pro 2700X / Intel i7-9800X
    • Radeon VII / Nvidia RTX 2080
    • VRAM: 8GB
    • RAM: 32GB
    • HDD: 150GB (SSD recommended)
    • Bandwidth: 50 Mbps

    Michael Hayward

    Flight Simulator 2020 First Impressions

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS
    Tags: mfs, microsoft, msfs

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations a300 active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beechcraft beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx g1000 gaya helicopter just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale scotland sierrasim simworks simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    volpo

    What plane will you use the most?

    Thread Starter: volpo

    I will us the Zlin Shock Ultra the most. Seems the ideal plane to fly slowly over the scenery at low attitudes and it has a lot of landing options. I...

    Last Post By: dogdish Today, 01:37 PM Go to last post
    jetset2

    SFS Paine Field/Everett Boeing Factory

    Thread Starter: jetset2

    Hi there I have just installed the above scenery. only to find that the the area is surrounded by white/grey square blocks.. the airfield area...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 12:16 PM Go to last post
    miatamariner

    Flight Sim Installation

    Thread Starter: miatamariner

    Just added a 1TB SSD to my MB which now has a drive letter assigned to it. With plans for MSFS 2020, can a flight sim be installed and run on a drive...

    Last Post By: longbreak754 Today, 12:09 PM Go to last post
    doering1

    Partnership Series : Blackshark.ai

    Thread Starter: doering1

    Absolutely brilliant and well narrated! ng-mGNqLe6M

    Last Post By: bam1220 Today, 12:06 PM Go to last post