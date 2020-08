Aeroplane Heaven - New Z-50 Pics

Aircraft designer Aeroplane Heaven continues to work on their Zlin Z50LS aerobatic and racing plane for Prepar3D. They report flight testing is about to start.

The Zlin Z-50 was introduced in 1975 by the Czechoslovakian company Zlin Aircraft. The LS is a more powerful version with 300 HP Lycoming engine first flown in 1981.

Source

