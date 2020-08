Pilot Plus - Wycombe Air Park V1.2 Now Available

Pilot Plus announces that they have just released an updated v1.2 for their scenery of Wycombe Air Park for X-Plane. The update includes:

Painted Ground Textures

Tower Interior

Enhanced PBR Effects

Increased Performance

Corrected PAPI Lighting

Source

PilotPlus Previews Wycombe Air Park For Prepar3D

PilotPlus - Bristol International P3D Released