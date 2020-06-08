DC Designs Previews F-14 Tomcat For MSFS

Today, I'm delighted to announce that Microsoft has lifted some segments of their NDA to allow developers to share images of their projects for the new MSFS.

That means I can share these images of my Grumman F-14A / D Tomcat package for MSFS! Early days yet, as we're still working on the exporter for Blender, so things like transparent glass are not quite ready, but I thought you'd all like to see this flying legend cruising around near Miramar, California...

Source

DC Designs Concorde In Development For P3D/FSX

DC Designs F-15 C, E & I Eagle Released