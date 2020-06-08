Today, I'm delighted to announce that Microsoft has lifted some segments of their NDA to allow developers to share images of their projects for the new MSFS.
That means I can share these images of my Grumman F-14A / D Tomcat package for MSFS! Early days yet, as we're still working on the exporter for Blender, so things like transparent glass are not quite ready, but I thought you'd all like to see this flying legend cruising around near Miramar, California...
Source
DC Designs Concorde In Development For P3D/FSX
DC Designs F-15 C, E & I Eagle Released