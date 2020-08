Flyt Simulations Announces MSFS Plans

This year has already proven to be a challenging one for many of us, but we're still here and working on Willard Airport.

At the same time, we're looking forward to deliver Frasca Field and all the future products to the upcoming Microsoft Flight Simulator. We've been extremely proud to be part of the next generation platform. Thank you all so much for the support! It's been a great journey.

