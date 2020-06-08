SamScene3D Releases Shanghai City Times For FSX/P3D

Shanghai is one of the four direct-administered municipalities of the People's Republic of China. This scenery covers the very large area of Shanghai from the east of Pudong to the west across the Hongqiao ZSSS airport.

Features

High definition photo texture of Shanghai city

Over 10,000 autogen buildings and apartments with chinese style designs

Many famous museums, buildings, apartments, hotels, banks, landmarks in Shanghai city center area

Beautiful and detailed bund area with old style buildings

Few bridges across the river

Many low house apartments

Compatible with other Shanghai airport sceneries

Beautiful night effect

Free update in the future

Source

