SamScene3D Releases Shanghai City Times for FSX P3D

Shanghai is one of the four direct-administered municipalities of the People's Republic of China. This scenery covers the very large area of Shanghai from the east of Pudong to the west across the Hongqiao ZSSS airport.
Features
- High definition photo texture of Shanghai city
- Over 10,000 autogen buildings and apartments with chinese style designs
- Many famous museums, buildings, apartments, hotels, banks, landmarks in Shanghai city center area
- Beautiful and detailed bund area with old style buildings
- Few bridges across the river
- Many low house apartments
- Compatible with other Shanghai airport sceneries
- Beautiful night effect
- Free update in the future