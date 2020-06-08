  • Aerosoft Explains MSFS Development Plans

    Aerosoft Explains MSFS Development Plans

    Here is a really interesting post from Mathijs Kok at Aerosoft. In it he explains their development plans for the new sim and their relationship with Asobo:

    As you know we have been working with Microsoft and Asobo to get the new sim into retail stores (with great success, it will be available widely in Europe) but less known is how our developers have worked with Asobo on making complex add-ons possible. The major credit goes to Stefan Hoffmann and Hans Hartmann here. But Asobo has been incredibly kind and it was a fair exchange of ideas and code. They helped us getting a product done, we helped them shape the SDK so it will benefit all add-on developers. And honestly, companies like PMDG, and Carenado are friends of us, this is not something written to get our code to work, if this works any complex code is possible. We have just been selected by Asobo to assist. In response we have invested a lot on the new platform, hired new people specifically for the MSFS products, moved resources around. To be honest, we have been seeing and using the new sim for over a year now and we believe in it.

    Now other companies have shared images of their models in the new sim but I can assure you none will be able to show you something like this. Complex displays, using nonstandard code. P3D V5 standard. There will be video soon, shared in combination with Microsoft. This is code that actually works. Not bitmaps. Things like the reflections still need tweaks (did I mention this was work on progress?) but we really wanted to show you what people have been working on for the last few months.

    Aerosoft

    Aerosoft

