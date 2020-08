Milviz Previews Their 737 Running In MSFS

Continuing on from the Milviz news from yesterday, here are some additional shots of their 737 running in MSFS...

The images below show off some of the fantastic lighting effects seen in the new sim. As you can see, the global lighting in MSFS is far superior to pretty much anything which has come before.

Source

