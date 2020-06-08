Drzewiecki Design Previews First MSFS Scenery

It looks like Drzewiecki Design is the latest developer to show off previews of their work in the new Microsoft Flight Simulator. Whilst the images contained in the Facebook post only show their Flight Simulator test airport in which to learn new techniques, it is all the same, highly impressive.

Devs were cleared to publish images of their products in the sim - here are some shots of our little test airport where we learned new techniques. Everything is fully MSFS-native and operational.

Source

