    Canadian Xpress August 2020 Monthly Challenge

    Yelizovo Airport is an airport located in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Kamchatka Krai. Its 3,400 m (11,155 ft) runway is long enough to accommodate a fully loaded Ilyushin Il-96 or Boeing 707 aircraft. The main apron contains 34 parking spaces, 18 of which can service large wide-body airliners, such as Ilyushin IL-96; additional 8 paved spaces for smaller aircraft and 12 unpaved parking spaces. With its moon-like landscape, snow-capped mountain and remnants of volcanic activity, landing on the Russian peninsula of Kamchatka will provide any pilot with an unbelievable experience. Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky Airport, a nine-hour flight from Moscow, is the only way to access the Kamchatka region and experience its breathtaking landscapes.

    Your mission is to fly from Adak (PADK) to Yelizovo (UHPP) with either the Canadian Xpress Airbus A318-111, Airbus A320-200, Boeing 737-700, Boeing 737-900 or Boeing 757-200F freeware or payware aircraft only which are available to all pilots regardless of rank, but only for the challenge.

    Join Canadian Xpress today in order to participate as there are some great prizes to be won including:

    • Aerosoft Products
    • Bonus Flight Hours
    • Canadian Xpress Monthly Challenge Award

    The August 2020 Challenge is open to all Canadian Xpress® pilots from August 5th, 2020 until Augsut 29th, 2020.

