  Review: Jenn Aviation Brewster F2A Buffalo

    Nels_Anderson
    Brewster F2A Buffalo

    Publisher: Jenn Aviation

    Michael Hayward

    $10.00
    Jenn Aviation - Brewster F2A Buffalo

    The Brewster F2A Buffalo is an early WWII American fighter aircraft, built between 1938 and 1941. It served as a support aircraft for the early US Navy air force, but saw prominent and successful action with the Finnish Air Force during the Continuation War.

    JennAviation, a newcomer to the payware scene, recently released their rendition of the aircraft for X-Plane 11. Speaking highly of its quality modelling and authentic flight dynamics, this was something I certainly had to take a look at!

    With an open mind (and a soft spot for anything Finnish) in this review, we will take a look at the JennAviation Brewster F2A Buffalo.

    Aircraft Specification:

    • Crew: 1
    • Length: 26ft 4in (8.03m)
    • Wingspan: 35ft 0in (10.67m)
    • Height: 12ft 0in (3.66m)
    • Empty Weight: 4,732lb (2,146kg)
    • Maximum Takeoff Weight: 7,159lb (3,247kg)
    • Powerplant: 1 x Wright R-1820-40 Cyclone 9

    Aircraft Performance:

    • Range: 965mi (1,553km, 839nmi)
    • Rate of Climb: 2,440ft/min
    • Service Ceiling: 33,200ft (10,100m)

    Jenn Aviation - Brewster F2A Buffalo     Jenn Aviation - Brewster F2A Buffalo

    Download And Install

    Installation of the Buffalo was simple. After purchasing on the FlightSim.Com Store, you are given a zip file which includes the aircraft files. Drop it into your X-Plane > Aircraft folder and you're all set!

    The add-on also includes a .txt document which forms the manual. It's a simple wall of text that explains some of the history of the aircraft, a few model limitations due to the age of the aircraft, a step-by-step guide on how to operate it and some pro tips on what to watch out for.

    Exterior Model

    The modelling for the Brewster Buffalo is rather good! Jenn has captured the short, stuffy design of the aircraft while authentically recreating it within the simulator. This includes smaller details around the landing gear struts and the wiring for the radio antenna that hangs above the cockpit canopy.

    All flight surfaces are animated, as one would expect, however, the Brewster does also feature functional weaponry too. The F2A was mounted with two machine guns, one in each wing. You are required to arm this within the cockpit which then allows you to open fire. This is a nice little extra and one that is welcomed for aircraft authenticity.

    Jenn Aviation - Brewster F2A Buffalo     Jenn Aviation - Brewster F2A Buffalo

    I'm also going to give special attention to the pilot too. The model of the guy in the cockpit is fantastic and rather well animated to say the least. He follows your command inputs with not only his arms, but also head and leg movements too! When I first spotted this on the ground (exterior cam), I spent a good five minutes just sitting there, fiddling with the stick and rudder, playing around with the animation. An absolute 10/10 from me in that department!

    Textures on the other hand, are a little on the low-side. They have been created in 2k resolution, but when stretched out across the body of the aircraft, they leave it ever so blurry. This doesn't mean however, that detail hasn't been taken into to account. Everything from the engine, to panelling on the tail and body are visible and together, they more than make up for the relatively low textures.

    You are also given a plethora of liveries to choose from!

    There are three US Navy colors to choose from, as well as six Finnish options, both in summer and winter colors. This is a very nice selection to have, all based on real-world air regiments, and gives you a good amount of choice.

