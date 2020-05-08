  • TopSkills Updates Power Video

    TopSkills Updates Power Video

    TopSkills, publisher of self-learning videos for home flight simmers, has updated its popular tutorial video: Managing Your Power.

    This self-learning video shows how to simulate flight like a real pilot by properly using propellers, fuel mixture, cowl flaps, and carburetor heat. Flight simmers will see the types of propellers and the advantages of adjusting pitch. They will learn about atmospheric conditions that mandate enriching and leaning fuel mixture, opening and closing cowl flaps, and applying carburetor heat. Definitions, principles, and methods are explained in a clear, easy to follow manner with simultaneous images and animations. This Version 2 has been updated with more details, enhanced audio, and improved video format. A supporting document with tables for Microsoft's propeller-driven aircraft is included as a bonus. These additions and improvements enhance users' abilities to learn important simulation skills by themselves.

    A detailed description and sample video are available here.

    This and other videos and books from TopSkills are available from the FlightSim.Com Store.

