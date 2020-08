Fsdreamteam Previews Basel Scenery For MSFS

Scenery developer Fsdreamteam (FSDT) have released some preview images of their upcoming scenery of Basel for MSFS.

EuroAirport Basel Mulhouse Freiburg is an international airport 3.5 km northwest of the city of Basel, Switzerland, 20 km southeast of Mulhouse in France, and 46 km south-southwest of Freiburg im Breisgau in Germany.

The EuroAirport consists of a single terminal building, a brick-style main area with four levels and the Y-shaped gate area attached to it.

Source