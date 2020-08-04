TorqueSim Releases Take Command! SR22 Series v1.0.1

With this update, we have made major enhancements to the aircraft all around and fixed a wide assortment of bugs. We have resolved the most significant of issues, including the CTD some users experienced when loading and/or activating the aircraft, and some incompatibilities with other plugins.

Improvements / New Features

[SR22-376] - Resolve the CTD and inter-plugin incompatibility bugs

[SR22-337] - FS Economy support (ability to disable custom load manager to use default)

[SR22-348] - Show load readout in gallons on load manager

[SR22-353] - Allow weight configuration for pax and baggage in the load manager

[SR22-354] - Simulate door closing with airflow over aircraft (airspeed, rpm, spiraling slipstream, temperature, air density, and more all are part of this simulation!)

[SR22-20] - FMOD Improvements and Modifications

[SR22-150] - Improved VR Config file

There is also a long list of bug fixes.

