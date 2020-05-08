  • Marrakech Menara GMMX Is Now Available

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-05-2020 10:06 AM  Number of Views: 4  
    0 Comments

    Marrakech Menara GMMX Is Now Available

    Marrakech Menara is now available for Flight Simulator X, Lockheed Martin's Prepar3D v3, v4 and v5 from Perfectsoft Studio.

    Features

    • Accurate rendition
    • High resolution day and night textures (4096 px)
    • Complex terrain mesh
    • Realistic shadow rendition on all 3D objects and ground with texture baking
    • Compatible with all known add-ons including FTX Global, UTX and FS Global
    • Over 100,000, hand-placed vegetation objects
    • Optimized for great performance and visual quality
    • Extended custom autogen
    • GSX compatible
    • Static aircraft
    • Animated jetways

    Upgrade will be totally free for MSFS.

    Source
    Web Site

    Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HN,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. 2020

