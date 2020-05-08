Marrakech Menara GMMX Is Now Available

Marrakech Menara is now available for Flight Simulator X, Lockheed Martin's Prepar3D v3, v4 and v5 from Perfectsoft Studio.

Features

Accurate rendition

High resolution day and night textures (4096 px)

Complex terrain mesh

Realistic shadow rendition on all 3D objects and ground with texture baking

Compatible with all known add-ons including FTX Global, UTX and FS Global

Over 100,000, hand-placed vegetation objects

Optimized for great performance and visual quality

Extended custom autogen

GSX compatible

Static aircraft

Animated jetways

Upgrade will be totally free for MSFS.

Source

Web Site