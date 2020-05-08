Marrakech Menara GMMX Is Now Available

Marrakech Menara is now available for Flight Simulator X, Lockheed Martin's Prepar3D v3, v4 and v5 from Perfectsoft Studio.
Features
- Accurate rendition
- High resolution day and night textures (4096 px)
- Complex terrain mesh
- Realistic shadow rendition on all 3D objects and ground with texture baking
- Compatible with all known add-ons including FTX Global, UTX and FS Global
- Over 100,000, hand-placed vegetation objects
- Optimized for great performance and visual quality
- Extended custom autogen
- GSX compatible
- Static aircraft
- Animated jetways
Upgrade will be totally free for MSFS.