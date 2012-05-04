Review: Milviz T-38A Talon Redux

Aircraft Description

The following is a direct quote from Wikipedia:

The Northrop T-38 Talon is a two-seat, twin-engine, supersonic jet trainer. It was the world's first supersonic trainer and is also the most produced. The T-38 remains in service as of 2020 in several air forces.

The United States Air Force (USAF) operates the most T-38s. In addition to training USAF pilots, the T-38 is used by NASA. The U.S. Naval Test Pilot School is the principal US Navy operator (other T-38s were previously used as USN for dissimilar air combat training until replaced by the similar Northrop F-5 Tiger II). Pilots of other NATO nations fly the T-38 in joint training programs with USAF pilots.

As of 2019, the T-38 has been in service for over 50 years with its original operator, the United States Air Force.

Aircraft Specifications

Maximum speed: 746 kn (858 mph, 1,382 km/h)

Maximum speed: Mach 1.3

Range: 991 nm (1,140 mi, 1,835 km)

Service ceiling: 50,000 ft (15,000 m)

Rate of climb: 33,600 ft/min (171 m/s)

Wing loading: 69.53 lb/sq ft (339.5 kg/m2)

Thrust/weight: 0.65

Crew: 2

PC Specs

Recommended

Prepar3D version 4.5.12.30293

Intel i5 or AMD equivalent 2.6 GHz or higher

8 GB RAM

DirectX®11 compliant video card 4 GB video RAM or higher

Windows 10 / 7

2 GB available space

Testing Specs

P3D v4.5

Intel Core i7-9700K 3.6 GHz (Coffee Lake) Socket LGA1151 Processor

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32 GB (2x16 GB) DDR4 PC4-25600C16 3200 MHz

Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Dual OC 8192 MB GDDR6 PCI-Express Graphics Card

Microsoft Windows 10 Home Advanced

Samsung 1 TB 860 EVO SSD 2.5" SATA 6 Gbps 64 Layer 3D V-NAND Solid State Drive

Cost And Installation

At the time of writing this review the aircraft was priced at a reasonable $59.99 (£47.74). The download size wasn't too big coming in at 344.2 MB. The download from the FlightSim.Com Store was quick and painless with only a few clicks of the mouse required.

Installation wasn't too tricky. You are required to register the product upon installation. Also MVAMs is installed which I will talk about later. There is only the option to install the product into P3D v4.5