  • Just Flight Previews VC10 For X-Plane 11

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-04-2020 01:36 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Just Flight Previews VC10 For X-Plane 11

    Here are some new VC10 X-Plane shots to share with you, taken during testing this week.

    Just Flight Previews VC10 For X-Plane 11

    Just Flight Previews VC10 For X-Plane 11

    Just Flight Previews VC10 For X-Plane 11

    The VC10 is widely regarded as one of the most graceful jet airliners ever created, with its long slim fuselage, clean angled-back wings and graceful swept-back tail surfaces.

    Just Flight's VC10 will be coming to X-Plane 11 and will include accurately modelled Standard and Super civilian variants as well as the C1K, K3 and K4 military variants in a variety of liveries covering their time in airline and RAF service.

    The aircraft was designed by Vickers-Armstrongs to fly on long-distance BOAC routes between the UK and Africa and needed to be able to operate from hot and high airports with short runways. This resulted in an aircraft with superb performance, second only to the supersonic Concorde in terms of speed for a jet airliner. The VC10 was introduced into RAF service in 1965, operating in the transport, cargo and in-flight refuelling roles, until its retirement in 2013, nearly 50 years later.

    The detailed virtual cockpit features 3D instruments, authentic wear and tear and all four flight crew positions (Captain, Co-Pilot, Flight Engineer and Navigator) modelled in high detail.

    The VC10 is brought to life with distinctive Rolls-Royce Conway engine sounds and accurate flight dynamics based on input from ex-VC10 crew and real-world performance and handling data.

    Source
    Just Flight Previews 146 Professional
    Just Flight Latest Shots Of VC10

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations a300 active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro avro vulcan beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx g1000 gaya helicopter just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg prepar3d v5 robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    andyjohnston

    So You've Been Doing This How Long?

    Thread Starter: andyjohnston

    Back in the days of FS-2004 I created this fictional airport in the northeastern US, and then upgraded it to FSX, and have since brought into P3D as...

    Last Post By: DominicS Today, 02:22 PM Go to last post
    adamb

    Pnw

    Thread Starter: adamb

    Orbx - TrueEarth Washington Milviz - PC-6

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 02:03 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Flight Simulator 2020 First Impressions

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?21037-Flight-Simulator-2020-First-Impressions

    Last Post By: tusler Today, 01:38 PM Go to last post
    jetset2

    SFS Paine Field/Everett Boeing Factory

    Thread Starter: jetset2

    Hi there I have just installed the above scenery. only to find that the the area is surrounded by white/grey square blocks.. the airfield area...

    Last Post By: hjwalter Today, 01:29 PM Go to last post