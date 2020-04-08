Just Flight Previews VC10 For X-Plane 11

Here are some new VC10 X-Plane shots to share with you, taken during testing this week.

The VC10 is widely regarded as one of the most graceful jet airliners ever created, with its long slim fuselage, clean angled-back wings and graceful swept-back tail surfaces.

Just Flight's VC10 will be coming to X-Plane 11 and will include accurately modelled Standard and Super civilian variants as well as the C1K, K3 and K4 military variants in a variety of liveries covering their time in airline and RAF service.

The aircraft was designed by Vickers-Armstrongs to fly on long-distance BOAC routes between the UK and Africa and needed to be able to operate from hot and high airports with short runways. This resulted in an aircraft with superb performance, second only to the supersonic Concorde in terms of speed for a jet airliner. The VC10 was introduced into RAF service in 1965, operating in the transport, cargo and in-flight refuelling roles, until its retirement in 2013, nearly 50 years later.

The detailed virtual cockpit features 3D instruments, authentic wear and tear and all four flight crew positions (Captain, Co-Pilot, Flight Engineer and Navigator) modelled in high detail.

The VC10 is brought to life with distinctive Rolls-Royce Conway engine sounds and accurate flight dynamics based on input from ex-VC10 crew and real-world performance and handling data.

