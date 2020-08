VSKYLABS Previews C-47 Project v3.0

X-Plane aircraft developer VSKYLABS has offered some preview looks at their C-47 Skytrain Flight Lab Project (FLP) version 3.0. This new version will offer improved modeling and new PBR maps, new FMOD sound pack and more.

Source

VSKYLABS Announces R44 Helicopter

VSKYLABS Releases Tensor 600X

VSKYLABS New Update On C-47 Skytrain