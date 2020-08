Gaya Simulations Showcases First MSFS Scenery

We've been waiting for this day to come... Today, we can finally share the first previews of our sceneries in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

What better airport than Vienna to show off in the new sim, with the default scenery perfectly complimenting a top-class product. We'll be showing off the rest of our line in FS2020 in the coming days, so stay tuned.

