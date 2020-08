Sierrasim Simulation Announces KSYR For P3D

We work on the design of KSYR (Syracuse Hancock International Airport) for P3D v4 and v5. We share part of the development of photo terrain, as usual it will be compatible with Orbx products, it will have SODE jetways and others, detailed models of terminal, tower and hangars!

