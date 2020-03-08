Bratislava M.R. Stefanik Airport Coming to P3D From Aerosoft

In the Aerosoft forums, developer "Pavel1971" has released some details and screen shots on upcoming scenery of Bratislava M.R. Stefanik Airport - LZIB, Slovakia for P3D V4+ and V5. The scenery will also include the city and landmarks like Bratislava castle.

Bratislava airport is named after Milan Stefanik, who was born in 1880, Slovak, spent part of his life in France, where he served as a general in the French army. In France he graduated from flight school, was fond of astronomy. Since 1918, Minister of Defense of Czechoslovakia.

Source

Aerosoft Releases FSDG - Durban XP

Aerosoft Releases German Islands 1: East Frisia XP