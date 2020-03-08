  • Bratislava M.R. Stefanik Airport Coming to P3D From Aerosoft

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-03-2020 03:34 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Bratislava M.R. Stefanik Airport Coming to P3D From Aerosoft

    In the Aerosoft forums, developer "Pavel1971" has released some details and screen shots on upcoming scenery of Bratislava M.R. Stefanik Airport - LZIB, Slovakia for P3D V4+ and V5. The scenery will also include the city and landmarks like Bratislava castle.

    Bratislava airport is named after Milan Stefanik, who was born in 1880, Slovak, spent part of his life in France, where he served as a general in the French army. In France he graduated from flight school, was fond of astronomy. Since 1918, Minister of Defense of Czechoslovakia.

    Bratislava M.R. Stefanik Airport Coming to P3D From Aerosoft

    Bratislava M.R. Stefanik Airport Coming to P3D From Aerosoft

    Source
    Aerosoft Releases FSDG - Durban XP
    Aerosoft Releases German Islands 1: East Frisia XP

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020,
    5. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations a300 active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro avro vulcan beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx g1000 gaya helicopter hifi just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg prepar3d v5 rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    NMLW

    RTW Retro Flight #121 Budapest to Berlin . . . . . 1962

    Thread Starter: NMLW

    Deutsche Lufthansa flight DH-617 is an Ilyushin IL-14P on a flight from Budapest to Berlin Schonefeld (DDR), (EGRF – EDDB). We have 450 gallons of...

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 04:45 PM Go to last post
    Jim Robinson

    KBJC to KGUC

    Thread Starter: Jim Robinson

    Went to A&P school on Jeffco (KBJC) airport in the early '80s (Colorado Aero Tech). I recently spent about 5 days downloading a bunch of 1/3...

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 04:35 PM Go to last post
    engine70

    Spirit 495: Fort Lauderdale to Raleigh-Durham

    Thread Starter: engine70

    I think I mentioned this before, but I took a break from flying recently and just within the last few weeks started getting back into it. Up until...

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 04:21 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Flight Simulator 2020 First Impressions

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?21037-Flight-Simulator-2020-First-Impressions

    Last Post By: DrawyahGames Today, 04:14 PM Go to last post