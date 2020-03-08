  • Iron Sim Announces Grenoble Scenery

    Iron Sim Announces Grenoble Scenery for Prepar3D and MSFS

    I hereby announce Grenoble Airport LFLS for P3D v4/5 and FS2020. For the past few weeks I have been working on it even though I started this project last year.

    Work has been slow lately as I am a single developer and recovered from Corona recently however I am aiming to release Grenoble by the middle of September For P3D v4/5 and later this year for FS2020.

    Most objects are almost ready and may not be shown in the previews as they not complete.

    Since FS2020's SDK is very different than current FSX/P3D one so it'll take a little time to get familiar with it.

    Features

    • Custom airport buildings PBR
    • Custom ground polygon PBR
    • Custom taxi signs
    • SODE windsocks
    • PBR rain puddles
    • Custom photoreal for the airport area
    • Dynamic lights

    and more etc.

