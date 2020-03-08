Iron Sim Announces Grenoble Scenery

I hereby announce Grenoble Airport LFLS for P3D v4/5 and FS2020. For the past few weeks I have been working on it even though I started this project last year.

Work has been slow lately as I am a single developer and recovered from Corona recently however I am aiming to release Grenoble by the middle of September For P3D v4/5 and later this year for FS2020.

Most objects are almost ready and may not be shown in the previews as they not complete.

Since FS2020's SDK is very different than current FSX/P3D one so it'll take a little time to get familiar with it.

Features

Custom airport buildings PBR

Custom ground polygon PBR

Custom taxi signs

SODE windsocks

PBR rain puddles

Custom photoreal for the airport area

Dynamic lights

and more etc.

Source

Iron Sim Releases LGKY - Kalymnos Island