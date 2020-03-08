  • CentralSim - Aeroparque Jorge Newbery – SABE for FSX

    CentralSim - Aeroparque Jorge Newbery – SABE for FSX or P3D v3

    Jorge Newbery Airfield (Spanish: Aeroparque Jorge Newbery, IATA: AEP, ICAO: SABE) is an international airport located in Palermo neighborhood, 2 km (1.2 mi) northeast of downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina. The airport covers an area of 138 hectares (341 acres) and is operated by Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 S.A. It is located in the Palermo ward, along the Río de la Plata, and serves as the main hub for domestic flights in Argentina. Since March 2019, the only international flights it serves are to Uruguay.

    Features

    • Photorealistic ground textures based on aerial images
    • Real autogen
    • PBR textures
    • Photorealistic textures for buildings, vehicles, etc.
    • Model of surrounding buildings
    • SODE jetways and objects
    • Airport objects
    • Optimized for good performance
    • Compatible with Orbx, Vector, OLC South América
    • 3D grass
    • Dynamic lighting

