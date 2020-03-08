Scenery developer SamScene3D is working on Prepar3D v4 scenery of Shanghai City. Over the past few days they have been posting a variety of screen shots, but with no additional details on what the scenery will include.
Scenery developer SamScene3D is working on Prepar3D v4 scenery of Shanghai City. Over the past few days they have been posting a variety of screen shots, but with no additional details on what the scenery will include.
I have read the included scenery which will come with MFS2020 and it isn't very extensive. I think there is only one airport in Australia (Sydney -...Last Post By: cobalt Today, 01:56 PM
You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?21037-Flight-Simulator-2020-First-ImpressionsLast Post By: Roger Wensley Today, 01:46 PM
I am about to re-build my FSX computer (or, have my tech do it), and I have spent some time researching what's out there and what might be best for...Last Post By: Rudy_B Today, 01:37 PM
Downloaded from this site's library b732ryjg.zip this morning! Beautiful Ryan Air livery on a Boeing 737-200. I noticed when flying, going from a...Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 01:28 PM