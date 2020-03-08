  • Just Flight Previews A300B4-200 Interior

    Nels_Anderson
    Just Flight Previews A300B4-200 Interior

    Here are the first night lighting screenshots hot off the press of the A300B4-200 in P3Dv5.

    The Airbus A300 is a wide-body airliner developed and manufactured by Airbus. In September 1967, aircraft manufacturers in the UK, France, and West Germany signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop a large airliner. Germany and France reached an agreement on 29 May 1969 after the British withdrew from the project on 10 April 1969. European collaborative aerospace manufacturer Airbus Industrie was formally created on 18 December 1970 to develop and produce it. The prototype first flew on 28 October 1972.

    A300B4: The major production version features a center fuel tank for increased fuel capacity (47,500 kg) and new wing-root Kruger flaps which were later made available as an option for the B2. Production of the B2 and B4 totalled 248. The first A300B4 (the 9th A300) flew on 25 December 1974 and was certified on 26 March 1975. The first delivery was made to Germanair on 23 May 1975.

    Source
    Just Flight Previews A300B4

