Captain Sim - Wing Flex Coming to 767 Captain II

With a brief announcement and video on their Facebook page, Captain Sim have announced that dynamic wing and engine flex is coming to the next update of their 767 Captain II which will be v1.0.

The 767-300ER BASE PACK delivers highly detailed and accurate digital replica of the Boeing 767-300ER wearing Captain Sim House livery. For those who are interested in early access, the 767-300ER Base Pack beta is available for purchase.

