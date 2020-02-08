FlyJSim Developer Update - Q4XP UNS And Shared Flight Alpha

Shared Flight

We’re getting closer! Over the past few months, we’ve been undertaking private testing, making sure our server infrastructure holds up, and tailoring aircraft configurations to work as flawlessly as possible.

Some of you may recall signing up to our beta-signup sheet, and voicing your opinions on what aircraft you want to see.

We are happy to reveal a few more aircraft to you today that will be available at the launch of beta testing! Bare in mind that this is not the full launch list, and aircraft may be added.

FlyJSim 732 TwinJet v3

FlyJSim 727 Series v3

FlightFactor A320

FlightFactor 767 Collection

FlightFactore 757 Collectino

Hotstart TBM900

Carenado Bonanza

Laminar Research B58 Baron

Laminar Research Cessna 172

Laminar Research 737-800

ToLiSS A321

ToLiSS A319

Just Flight PA28 Arrow

Rotate MD-80

IXEG 737-300

HoldMyBeer SR22

If you don’t see a particular aircraft on there, don’t worry. We’re still updating our list and listening to feedback and developers.

Is Testing Available Yet?

On the 29th July, we moved Shared Flight into an expanded Alpha. A first wave of invites were sent out for Discord users. We now have over 70 users using the plugin, and we couldn’t be happier with the responses.

Our aim with Shared Flight is to have users trust the process. Flying with others shouldn’t be more complicated than flying solo. Not only do our alpha testers appear to be embracing this concept, but also taking to more challenging conditions they would not have otherwise done so themselves.

Q4XP

Q4XP development continues at a swift pace. The biggest advancement in the last few months has been the UNS, which is being worked on ferociously by Justin and Amy. The current version of the UNS that will ship in the Q4XP v1.0 is the UNS-1E with version 802/803. We have a few clips to show for the first time today.

What makes the UNS different from the default FMC? For the first time, we’re actually "simulating" an FMS unit, and not just a superficial unit designed to interface for route planning. Therefore, everything gets considered into the simulation. Sensors, electrical input, approach handling, data handling is all a deep part of our simulation.

Let's take the sensors as an example, positional data input (either from GPS, GNS etc) makes use of Kalman filters. This is an algorithm designed to provide an estimate out of f multiple, random inputs. The UNS can filter out statistical noise, and also make predictions in the absence of data. Keep an eye on those RNP tolerances!

Our UNS will simulate a level of electrical connection, and act as independent units. Each unit is tied to an electrical input source from the aircraft. Once connected, each unit will compute at realistic times. Loading screen times will variably change, changing pages comes at varying refresh rates, the display will even simulate a linear lag time from top to bottom with a screen change.

Because each unit can act independently, a separate communication bus link must be simulated independent of both UNS units, and enabling crossfill. Whilst the Q4XP ships as a dual UNS unit, the groundwork is in place for each unit to act in single configuration.

And on the topic of independent control, how about independent display control? Take charge of display brightness, power and position.

There’s a lot to talk about the Q4XP, and we can’t wait to share further details with you next time!

Setting Expectations

We’ve heard a lot of comments..for a comment on our development plans. To be simple and to the point, our plans have not currently changed, and our current lineup of products in development are for X-Plane only at this point in time.

On the contrary, we welcome and respect companies that aim to push the boundaries of flight sim. We’ve been in this genre for many years, and we follow the work of many of our peers. Our ideals as a company is for high quality simulation and as much of a care for our fans as possible. It’s fantastic to see developers that subscribe to that ideal. The community is all the more stronger for it when it does!

FlyJSim Introduces Shared Flight