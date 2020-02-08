  • Flight Simulator 2020 First Impressions

    Microsoft Flight Simulator - First Impressions

    By Michael Hayward

    It has been almost a year now since Microsoft revealed at E3 the next edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Since then, there has been numerous updates and features as to what the simulator will include and at X019 London last year, I even got a chance to sit down and try out the simulator for myself while interviewing the developers behind it, Asobo Studio.

    After an intensive Alpha and Beta process, last week Microsoft opened up the floor for the press to start trying out the simulator for themselves and showcase what the platform will have to offer. In this feature, we will take a look at a flight from London Luton to Inverness, starting from cold and dark before flying across the United Kingdom.

    Overall, I am certainly impressed with what the simulator has to offer. The scenery is just fantastic, streaming satellite information from Bing Maps into the platform, while Azure AI takes care of smaller details such as buildings, forests, rivers and waterways. Flight dynamics too aren't bad. Certainly in need of some tweaking to get just right, but no longer the feeling of flying on rails.

    It's certainly a privilege to be able to show off some gameplay for the all-new simulator, as I for one am very excited for its release. You have the whole world in your hands, the whole wide world to explore in such fascinating detail!

    Over the next coming days and weeks before its launch on August 18th, I will be taking an in-depth look at the simulator, breaking down its many different aspects, from scenery to flight dynamics, and jetliners to general aviation aircraft.

    Please let me know what your impressions are in the comments section below.

    Michael Hayward
    Read Michael's interview with Asobo Studio
    Official Microsoft Flight Simulator Web Site

