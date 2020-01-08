Orbx - KSJC San Jose International Airport

Welcome to the Capital of Silicon Valley! KSJC San Jose International Airport for P3D v4+ is out now! Enjoy the long-awaited return to the west coast!

Take flight today...

Located in the heart of the Silicon Valley, Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport is the second largest airport in the San Francisco Bay Area, providing unique opportunities to fly to long-haul destinations such as Tokyo, Beijing and London.

Using the latest technology, experience jetways that integrate with your aircraft, and stunning dynamic lighting brings the airport to life during the late nights. Advanced PBR materials make the main terminal buildings look life-like from all perspectives giving you the ultimate experience at San Jose International Airport.

Features

Complete rendition of San Jose International Airport

Stunning set of ultra-detailed texture work throughout

Exquisite modelling work for the entire airport and beyond

Detailed use of dynamic lighting bringing life to the apron

SODE jetway support for all aircraft types

POIs surrounding the airport

Range of user-configurable options to meet your performance needs

Perfectly blends with TrueEarth Northern California and NA Northern California

