  • Orbx - KSJC San Jose International Airport

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-01-2020 11:10 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Orbx - KSJC San Jose International Airport

    Welcome to the Capital of Silicon Valley! KSJC San Jose International Airport for P3D v4+ is out now! Enjoy the long-awaited return to the west coast!

    Take flight today...

    Located in the heart of the Silicon Valley, Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport is the second largest airport in the San Francisco Bay Area, providing unique opportunities to fly to long-haul destinations such as Tokyo, Beijing and London.

    Using the latest technology, experience jetways that integrate with your aircraft, and stunning dynamic lighting brings the airport to life during the late nights. Advanced PBR materials make the main terminal buildings look life-like from all perspectives giving you the ultimate experience at San Jose International Airport.

    Orbx - KSJC San Jose International Airport

    Features

    • Complete rendition of San Jose International Airport
    • Stunning set of ultra-detailed texture work throughout
    • Exquisite modelling work for the entire airport and beyond
    • Detailed use of dynamic lighting bringing life to the apron
    • SODE jetway support for all aircraft types
    • POIs surrounding the airport
    • Range of user-configurable options to meet your performance needs
    • Perfectly blends with TrueEarth Northern California and NA Northern California

    Orbx - KSJC San Jose International Airport

    Orbx - KSJC San Jose International Airport

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020
    Tags: ksjc, orbx, san jose

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations a300 active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro avro vulcan beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg prepar3d prepar3d v5 rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sim-wings simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    tiger1962

    The video you've been waiting for is here!

    Thread Starter: tiger1962

    A video showing a press release copy of the sim: https://youtu.be/8oHHfyBlZoQ

    Last Post By: dogdish Today, 11:29 AM Go to last post
    anaismith

    10 / 5 / 2 Years Ago On FlightSim.Com

    Thread Starter: anaismith

    I like the look back articles. None posted for June thus far on the start page. Hope it isn't to be discontinued.

    Last Post By: kingnorris Today, 10:37 AM Go to last post
    alancamuk

    looking for advice re new games pc

    Thread Starter: alancamuk

    Hi there. Im currently between I7 and I9 will look at a ryzen if necessary. and have a budget at max £1800. looking to make sure i can enjoy fs2020...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 10:31 AM Go to last post
    M31

    Buying MS FS 2020 on steam or MS store?

    Thread Starter: M31

    Wondering what way to go? MS official purchase or through Steam, will there be any pro's and con's either way? Will all future add ons work as...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 10:24 AM Go to last post