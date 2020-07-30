King Shaka International Airport Durban, South Africa – now available for X-Plane!
Named after a famous leader of the Zulu nation, FALE has become a highly popular destination for passengers and pilots ever since the days of its inauguration in 2010.
Features
- Extremely realistic rendition of King Shaka International Airport, Durban, South Africa, and surroundings
- Realistic shadow and light rendition
- Animated ground traffic
- Future Foxtrot apron and extended Bravo taxiway already included
- Includes Dube Tradeport
- PBR ground and dynamic lighting
- Optimized for great performance and visual results
- Animated jetways (SAM plugin required)
- Compatible with all known add-ons including ortho4XP
- Manual included
Purchase Aerosoft - FSDG - Durban XP
Also available for FSX/P3D