Aerosoft - FSDG - Durban XP

King Shaka International Airport Durban, South Africa – now available for X-Plane!

Named after a famous leader of the Zulu nation, FALE has become a highly popular destination for passengers and pilots ever since the days of its inauguration in 2010.

Features

Extremely realistic rendition of King Shaka International Airport, Durban, South Africa, and surroundings

Realistic shadow and light rendition

Animated ground traffic

Future Foxtrot apron and extended Bravo taxiway already included

Includes Dube Tradeport

PBR ground and dynamic lighting

Optimized for great performance and visual results

Animated jetways (SAM plugin required)

Compatible with all known add-ons including ortho4XP

Manual included

Purchase Aerosoft - FSDG - Durban XP

Also available for FSX/P3D