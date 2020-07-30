  • Aerosoft - FSDG - Durban XP

    Nels_Anderson
    Aerosoft - FSDG - Durban XP

    King Shaka International Airport Durban, South Africa – now available for X-Plane!

    Named after a famous leader of the Zulu nation, FALE has become a highly popular destination for passengers and pilots ever since the days of its inauguration in 2010.

    Features

    • Extremely realistic rendition of King Shaka International Airport, Durban, South Africa, and surroundings
    • Realistic shadow and light rendition
    • Animated ground traffic
    • Future Foxtrot apron and extended Bravo taxiway already included
    • Includes Dube Tradeport
    • PBR ground and dynamic lighting
    • Optimized for great performance and visual results
    • Animated jetways (SAM plugin required)
    • Compatible with all known add-ons including ortho4XP
    • Manual included

    Purchase Aerosoft - FSDG - Durban XP
    Also available for FSX/P3D

